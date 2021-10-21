Regime Mourns Mysterious Death of Republican Guard Officer

A brutal officer from the Republican Guard has died under obscure circumstances, according to Baladi News.

On Tuesday, pro-Syrian regime pages mourned the death of a Republican Guard officer, with the rank of brigadier general, who led military operations near the city of Saraqib in Eastern Idleb’s countryside.

The pages reported that Brigadier General Rajab Ali Muhanna, who is from the village of al-Araimah in the Safsafa area of Tartous countryside on the Syrian coast, died on Tuesday. The pages did not provide any further details.

Read Also: Death of Four Regime Officers, Including a Brigadier General

The pages explained that Muhanna is from the ranks of the Republican Guard. He is responsible for military forces and operations in the Saraqib area, in the rural east of Idleb governorate.

Muhanna is considered one of the most prominent field commanders, with his service record featuring dozens of massacres. According to sources obtained by a Baladi News correspondent, Muhanna participated in battles in the capital, Damascus, as well as in its eastern and western governorates.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.