Death of Four Regime Officers, Including a Brigadier General

Four officers of the Syrian regime army have died under varying circumstances, according to the Shaam Network.

Shaam news network monitored the death of four officers of the Assad regime, including a brigadier general and three others with the rank of first lieutenant. The deaths happened in varying circumstances, between a traffic accident in Damascus, a heart attack in Lattakia, and direct targeting in Badia and Idleb.

Media pages loyal to the Assad regime mourned the killing of a colonel named Ahmed Khoder Shahoud. They said that he was killed as a result of a car accident alongside his wife and son. They broadcast a picture of his car on the Homs – Damascus road, near the area of Qara in Damascus countryside.

Lieutenant Abboud Ali Yusuf, who is from the coastal village of al-Burjan in Badia al-Tanf, was killed. There were conflicting reports about the location of his death, with some indicating that he died in al-Bukamal, east of Deir-ez-Zor.

In a related context, Lieutenant Sobh Mohammed Abboud, from the village of al-Mashtieh in the Jableh district of the Lattakia governorate, was killed after “a heart attack in the line of duty in rural Lattakia,” as described by pages close to the Assad regime.

His counterpart Ahmed Abdo Huqouq, who is from the Yabroud area of Qalamoun in Damascus’ countryside, was also killed by rebel factions in the southern countryside of Idleb in northwestern Syria.

On the ground, Russian occupation warplanes targeted several airstrikes on ISIS positions in Badia al-Athariya, west of Raqqa. Unidentified air strikes targeted Iranian militia positions in the vicinity of al-Bukamal, east of Deir-ez-Zor.

About a week ago, local media sources in the eastern region reported that the Liwa al-Quds militia had suffered at least two deaths east of Deir-ez-Zor during an airstrike on an Iranian militia position in the eastern city of al-Bukamal.

