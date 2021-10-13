Assad Ends Retention and Summoning of Various Reservists

President Bashar al-Assad, commander-in-chief of the army and armed forces, issued an administrative order ending the retention and summons of various reserve officers and personnel, according to al-Baath.

President Bashar al-Assad, commander-in-chief of the army and armed forces, issued an administrative order ending the retention and summons of various reserve officers and personnel as of December 1st, according to the following criteria.

Officers (retained and enrolled in reserve service) whose actual reserve service amounted to two years or more as of 30-10-2021 implicitly.

Read Also: Regime Officer, Who Led Southern Aleppo Countryside Invasion, Died

– Medical doctors specializing in the Department of Medical Services whose actual reserve service has reached two years or more until 30-10-2021 implicitly and are discharged in accordance with the possibility of ending their terms of service.

– The rank of officers and individuals (retained and enrolled in reserve service) whose actual reserve service amounted to no less than seven and a half years until 30-10-2021 implicitly.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.