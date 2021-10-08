Regime Officer, Who Led Southern Aleppo Countryside Invasion, Died

The Syrian regime reported that the infamous Officer Khaddour died after a heart attack, but some claim he was killed by an ISIS ambush, according to al-Tareeq.

Online pages close to the regime called him a colonel. Opposition media sources reported that the slain officer was one of the most notorious killers in the regime forces and was linked as a field commander to Iranian militias, where he led several joint operations between al-Assad’s forces and Iranian militias. Pro-regime pages reported that the officer, Tammam Khaddour, a descendant of Homs, died after suffering from a heart attack.

The media pages pointed out that Colonel Khaddour, known as “Abu Hamza”, was buried on Wednesday in his village of Al-Makhram al-Fawqani, in the eastern countryside of Homs. The sources pointed out that Khaddour led the invasion of the southern countryside of Aleppo.

Although pro-regime pages announced that the officer had died of health conditions, unconfirmed reports have surfaced, stating that he had been targeted in the Homs desert by ISIS operatives.

Meanwhile, activists reported that eight regime members, including an officer, were killed in an ambush by ISIS operatives in the eastern countryside of Hama.

According to the Eye of the Euphrates network, the attackers targeted a Fourth Division military convoy that was traveling in the al-Ballas area east of Hama, using machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades. The attack resulted in the killing of one officer and seven members, the injury of others, and the disruption of vehicles.

Following the attack, the area had witnessed heavy Russian warplanes, carrying out several airstrikes, affecting various areas of the al-Ballas Mountains, which the organization uses as its headquarters.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.