One Child Killed, Seven Civilians Injured in Attack by Factions in Hama Countryside

One child was killed and seven civilians were wounded in a terrorist attack on the village of Jourin in the northwestern Hama countryside, SANA writes.

One child was killed and seven civilians were wounded in a terrorist attack on the village of Jourin in the northwestern Hama countryside.

SANA reporter in Hama said that terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization shelled the town of Jourin in the far northwestern countryside of Hama with 25 mortars.

Read Also: The First of its Kind: Russian Raids Target Afrin Countryside

The reporter, quoting a medical source at al-Suqaylabiya National Hospital as saying that a girl was martyred and 7 civilians were injured in the aggression.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.