Shelling Between Turkish-Backed and Kurdish Fighters, Five Civilians Dead

Turkish-backed Syrian forces and Syrian Kurdish fighters shelled one another’s positions in northern Syria, killing five civilians, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

Turkish-backed Syrian forces and Syrian Kurdish fighters shelled one another’s positions in northern Syria on Wednesday, leaving at least five people dead and more than a dozen wounded, the Kurdish side and a war monitor reported.

The violence is the latest in northern Syria, which has seen tensions for days between the two sides there.

According to the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Turkish troops and Syrian fighters backed by Ankara shelled the area of Abu Rassine, killing a woman and a child and wounding 15 people.

Kurdish YPG fighters later shelled the northern town of Afrin, killing three people, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group.

Read Also: UNICEF: More than 45 Children Killed or Injured in Syria Since July

Turkish media reported that four were also wounded in Afrin.

Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in March 2018 in a military operation that expelled local Kurdish fighters and displaced thousands of Kurdish residents.

Turkey claims the YPG is a “terrorist” offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.