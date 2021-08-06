Regime Military Vehicle Attacked Near Daraa, Resulting in Casualties

On Thursday, a military vehicle belonging to the Assad regime forces was attacked on the Izraa-as-Suwayda road, killing seven fighters, according to al-Souria Net.

On Thursday, a military vehicle belonging to the Assad regime forces was attacked on the Izraa-as-Suwayda road, killing all those in it.

Pro-government networks reported that the car was carrying members of Assad’s forces when it was targeted by unknown assailants, killing seven of them, including a captain.

According to the Ahrar Horan Gathering, unknown assailants fired live bullets at the car directly, on the Izraa-as-Suwayda road, killing and injuring all those who were there.

The official regime’s media did not mention the incident until the time of the report. This comes amid an escalation of shelling by al-Assad’s forces on the area.

A media source told al-Souriya Net that Assad’s forces responded by intensifying shelling on the towns of Nahtah and Maliha al-Atash in the eastern countryside of Daraa, originating from the 12th Brigade stationed in the city of Izraa.

Extended meeting of inhabitants

In other news, on Thursday, activists from Daraa said that the elders and committees of the governorate decided to hold an extended meeting, in the city of Tafas, west of Daraa. The meeting was held in the presence of the commander of the 8th Brigade, Ahmed al-Awda.

The meeting aims to come up with a fateful and unified decision regarding the recent developments in Daraa.

Discussions between the negotiating committees and al-Assad’s regime have failed to reach a settlement agreement regarding Daraa al-Balad. Assad’s regime continues to stress its escalating demands, which have been intensified in recent days.

Last night, the neighborhoods of Daraa witnessed anti-aircraft shelling by al-Assad’s forces, coinciding with clashes with light and medium weapons, according to the Ahrar Horan Gathering.

The international community condemned the escalation of the regime in Daraa, calling on US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on Wednesday, to halt the attack on the city of Daraa al-Balad immediately.

The regime sends reinforcements

On Thursday, regime forces sent new reinforcements to the eastern countryside of Daraa after a military vehicle was attacked by unknown assailants.

According to local sources, regime forces sent new reinforcements to the barrier between the towns of Izraa and Basr al-Harir. The regime’s reinforcements consisted of 5 tanks and a BMB vehicle.

The sources pointed out that the reinforcements came against the background of the targeting of a military car of the regime on the Izraa-as-Suwayda road by unknown assailants. This incident resulted in the death and injury of all soldiers in the car.

In a related context, the 4th Division militia sent military reinforcements from Aleppo city to the outskirts of Daraa al-Balad neighborhoods, where they have been trying to break into for days.

Regime forces continued to withdraw from some of their checkpoints in Daraa. The military security checkpoint at the entrance to the town of Qarfa withdrew from the international highway, towards the city of Daraa.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.