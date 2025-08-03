Syria: Arrest of Region’s Most Dangerous Drug Trafficker in Coordination with Turkey

Syrian authorities have announced the arrest of Amer Jadie Al-Sheikh—described as the most dangerous drug trafficker in Syria and the wider region—in coordination with the Turkish government.

Internationally Wanted

According to Syria’s state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya, a Syrian security source confirmed that the arrest was the result of close cooperation with Turkish authorities. The source stated that Sheikh “is wanted by multiple countries for committing serious and organised crimes related to the manufacture and trafficking of narcotic substances.”

The source added that Sheikh “is linked to international smuggling networks and influential figures from the former regime, including the criminal Maher al-Assad. He oversaw the production and trafficking of drugs to neighbouring countries and beyond.”

Available information indicates that Sheikh was apprehended inside Turkish territory and handed over to Syrian authorities following coordinated efforts between the two sides.

Regional Cooperation

Syrian authorities have recently stepped up operations targeting drug trafficking networks and smuggling routes in collaboration with neighbouring states, aiming to dismantle a trade that had flourished under the rule of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Only days ago, Iraqi authorities announced the seizure of more than 1.3 million Captagon pills within Syrian territory, in coordination with Syria’s anti-narcotics unit—marking one of the largest joint security operations of 2025. The Iraqi Ministry of Interior stated that it had dismantled “one of the most dangerous drug trafficking networks in the region” during an operation conducted in Damascus. The raid led to the confiscation of large quantities of narcotics, weapons, and documents.

In June, Syria’s Drug Enforcement Directorate reported the seizure of 13 drug manufacturing sites and the confiscation of nearly 320 million Captagon pills.

Nationwide Crackdown

Security sources previously told Al-Modon that the Syrian Ministry of Interior had, over recent months, dismantled and destroyed approximately 70 per cent of drug factories and farms across the country. These operations were part of extensive security campaigns launched in the weeks following the collapse of the former regime.

Sources confirmed that the majority of drug production and distribution centres established by the previous regime and affiliated groups have now been eliminated—particularly those located near military installations. These included large cannabis farms in Yaafour, factories in Eastern Ghouta, and several facilities in Daraa and northern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.