Assad Arrests Senior Army Commander Over US Links

The Syrian regime has arrested a commander over allegations of links with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

The Syrian military intelligence arrested a senior army commander over links with the US forces and Kurdish-led militias in northeastern Syria, sources told Zaman Al-Wasl.

Maj. Gen Nizar Ahmed al-Khader, commander of the 17th Division and the head of the Security and Military Committee in the Deir-ez-Zor province, was arrested two weeks ago with a warrant issued to confiscate his properties.

The charges against Khader include dealing with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US army, in addition to oil smuggling.

A military source confirmed that the Iranian leadership in the Deir-ez-Zor region is the one behind the arrest of Khader, caused by piling discords in different files following his appointment as the commander of the 17th Division in December 2020.

Khader has now been replaced by Maj. Gen Mouin Khadour.

In June 2020, the military intelligence, backed by Russian intelligence reports, had dismantled an espionage network in the Syrian army linked to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Maj. General Ma’an Hussein, one of Bashar al-Assad’s top aides and the head of the army’s communication department, has been arrested as part of a wide security operation.

The arrest campaign has included senior Intelligence officers, the source said.

