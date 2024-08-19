Washington Launches Project to Improve Social Cohesion Between Syrians and Turks in 6 Turkish Cities

The United States has announced a three-year project aimed at promoting social cohesion between Syrian refugees and host communities in Turkey. This initiative will be implemented in six Turkish cities: Kilis, Şanlıurfa, Adiyaman, Mersin, Izmir, and Hatay.

The project’s focus is on providing job opportunities for Syrians in the waste collection and recycling sectors, which will help alleviate the pressure on Turkish municipalities, particularly in refugee-dense areas. The initiative, titled “Achieving Social Cohesion through a Comprehensive Zero Waste Approach in Municipalities Hosting Refugees,” has received $8.51 million in funding from Washington.

Syrian workers will be involved in waste separation and recycling tasks, and the project will equip municipalities with the necessary tools. A digital system will be used to register these workers, track the quantities they collect, and ensure timely payment of their dues. Additionally, the project will offer customized “zero waste” training, including activities for seasonal workers, and will strengthen cooperation with local cooperatives to improve waste management and achieve the project’s goals.

