Valid Passport Requirement Deprives Expatriates from Entering Northern Syria

The recent decision regarding the Bab al-Hawa crossing, which connects Turkey’s Hatay province with Idlib in northwestern Syria, has caused an outcry among Syrian expatriates. This new regulation requires a valid passport for travellers, frustrating individuals like Mohsen Abu Omar, a Syrian expatriate in Sweden. Abu Omar, who used to visit Idlib annually to support his elderly father and family, is now concerned about whether this decision affects crossings controlled by the Syrian coalition government or is limited to the Bab al-Hawa crossing, which is under the control of the Salvation Government in liberated Idlib.

“For the past eight years, I’ve used my old Syrian passport to enter Syria, even after obtaining Swedish citizenship,” Abu Omar told Al-Araby al-Jadeed. “Now, if I want to visit my family in Idlib, I’ll need a new passport, which essentially supports Bashar al-Assad’s regime.”

Similarly, Hanan Raji, a Syrian expatriate in Germany, expressed her frustration during a call with Al-Araby al-Jadeed, stating that this decision only benefits the Syrian regime, as renewing her passport and those of her children would cost thousands of dollars—money she could have used to help her struggling family in Idlib.

The requirement for valid passports may soon be extended to other crossings. Raji lamented the growing distance between her children and their Syrian roots, as this decision may limit future visits. “I’ve visited my family and my father’s grave three times, but now my children might never get to see their grandparents. Unfortunately, the gap between Syria and its diaspora is widening.”

Mohammed Yassin al-Najjar, a former opposition minister, voiced his concerns on the X platform, questioning Turkey’s decision to limit entry to Syrians with valid passports. He called it a negative political message that bars qualified Syrians from entering while indirectly supporting the Assad regime through passport renewals.

Abdul Hakim al-Masri, the Minister of Finance in the opposition government, explained to Al-Araby al-Jadeed that while entry through their six opposition-controlled crossings is possible with expired Syrian passports, the Bab al-Hawa crossing now requires a passport valid for at least two months. Turkey’s decision stems from concerns over liability in case of accidents or incidents involving Syrians with dual nationalities. Many European countries even take legal action against individuals who visit Syria after obtaining asylum.

Masri added that Turkey must approve the entry of Syrians into liberated areas through opposition-controlled crossings, as Turkish immigration controls the process. He speculated that this decision may be linked to Turkey’s political rapprochement with the Assad regime.

A source at the Bab al-Hawa crossing confirmed that the decision was made under Turkish directives, with the Syrian side having no influence. The crossing’s role is limited to facilitating travellers’ transit after completing the necessary procedures on the Turkish side.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.