Syrian Government Gives Preliminary Approval for the Return of Refugees from Germany

The German Interior Ministry announced that the Syrian government has given preliminary approval for the return of Syrian refugees currently residing in Germany.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser clarified that the agreement does not yet include concrete plans or a set timeline for deportations, noting that conditions in Syria remain “unpredictable and volatile,” despite Damascus’s control over large parts of the country.

Faeser stressed that the German government continues to prioritise voluntary returns but also seeks to expedite the deportation of criminals and individuals deemed security threats as swiftly as possible.

On Sunday, Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab hosted a joint delegation representing Germany and Austria, headed by Faeser. The meeting discussed several issues of mutual interest and explored ways to enhance security cooperation between the three countries.

According to the German Interior Ministry, more than 630,000 Syrians holding refugee or other protected status were residing in Germany as of the end of March. Approximately 10,000 Syrians are residing under temporary legal tolerance, while around 1,000 Syrians are currently under legal obligation to leave the country.

Earlier, the German government announced a plan allowing Syrian refugees to visit their homeland without losing their refugee status, provided that the visit is for the purpose of preparing for voluntary return and subject to strict conditions.

