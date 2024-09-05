Seven Syrians Rescued Among 28 Whose Boat Sank off Coast of Italy

The Italian coastguard announced the rescue of seven Syrians among 28 migrants whose boat sank off the coast of Lampedusa after departing from Libya.

According to the coastguard, the survivors were found approximately 10 nautical miles (18.5 kilometres) southwest of Lampedusa. A naval and air unit was deployed to search for those still missing, according to Reuters.

The survivors reported that they set off on Sunday, September 1, from Libya. Their boat sank due to bad weather, with 28 people on board, including three children.

Chiara Cardoletti, head of the UNHCR office in Italy, said Sudanese nationals were also among the passengers. She described the survivors’ conditions as “critical,” noting that they had lost relatives at sea.

In August, the Italian coastguard announced that two migrants had died after a boat carrying more than 30 people sank southeast of Syracuse, on the Italian island of Sicily.

