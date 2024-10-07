Lebanon’s ‘Drug Baron’ Relocates to Syria Amid Regional Turmoil

As thousands of Lebanese citizens flee to Syria to escape the escalating situation in their homeland, the migration also includes those using illegal smuggling routes, particularly drug traffickers from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley. Among them is Noah Zaiter, a notorious Lebanese drug lord linked to Hezbollah, who recently moved to Syria with his affiliates. Entering through the Homs crossing via a “military line,” Zaiter’s group, known for hashish cultivation and drug trafficking, has reportedly settled in Latakia, a region notorious for producing Captagon pills.

Zaiter’s relocation was allegedly coordinated with Wasim al-Assad, a prominent Syrian figure also involved in drug trafficking and under international sanctions. The partnership between the two men has been a subject of scrutiny, with Wasim al-Assad denying any business connection to Zaiter, despite their mutual involvement in the drug trade.

The move comes after the start of Israel’s bombardment of Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon, particularly in the Bekaa Valley, forcing Zaiter to seek refuge and continue his operations in Syria. Both Zaiter and his associate Ali Zaiter were sentenced to death in Lebanon for crimes including forming an armed gang and killing a member of the Lebanese army. Meanwhile, the U.S. and the EU have sanctioned Wasim al-Assad for his role in supporting the Syrian regime and facilitating large-scale drug operations.

With Syria historically serving as a transit route for drug shipments, the question remains whether the Syrian authorities will take any action against these drug lords or allow them to continue their activities unchecked.

