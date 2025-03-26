Widespread Condemnation of Israeli Strike on Syrian Town of Koya

International and regional condemnation continues to mount following Tuesday’s Israeli strike on the town of Koya in the Daraa countryside, southern Syria. The attack, which involved the use of drones, warplanes, and artillery, resulted in the deaths of at least six civilians and injuries to several others. Fearing further strikes, a large number of residents fled the area in search of safety. The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the global denunciations and called on the international community to increase pressure on Israel to halt its attacks.

GCC Denounces Israeli Aggression

Jassim Mohammed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), issued a strong statement on Wednesday condemning the Israeli assault. He described the attack as “a continuation of Israel’s aggressive approach to destabilising security and stability in the region.”

Albudaiwi cited the GCC Ministerial Council’s 163rd session, which reaffirmed the importance of respecting the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria. He stressed that Syria’s stability is a cornerstone of regional and international peace and security. The GCC urged the international community to take responsibility for halting repeated Israeli violations and to press for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Syrian territories.

Kuwait Reaffirms Support for Syrian Sovereignty

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the “systematic and blatant” Israeli violations and called on the UN Security Council to take immediate action. In its statement, the ministry expressed Kuwait’s “strong condemnation of the Israeli aggression on the town of Koya, west of Daraa,” and reiterated the country’s firm stance on respecting Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and unity.

Saudi Arabia: Attempt to Undermine Syrian Stability

Saudi Arabia also denounced the Israeli strike, labelling it a serious breach of international law. “The Kingdom strongly condemns the bombing by Israeli occupation forces of the town of Koya,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said, stressing that such actions have led to the death and injury of dozens of innocent civilians.

The statement added, “The Kingdom categorically rejects Israel’s continuous attempts to destabilise Syria and the region through its repeated and flagrant violations of international law.” Riyadh expressed full solidarity with Syria in the face of what it described as an “unjustified Israeli aggression.”

Jordan Calls Strike a “Blatant Violation”

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli military’s incursion and shelling of Koya, describing it as a “blatant violation” of Syria’s sovereignty and a “dangerous escalation.” The ministry’s statement warned that such actions only serve to increase tension and conflict in the region, calling them a “flagrant breach of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel.”

Hamas: A War Crime Against Syria

The Palestinian movement Hamas also issued a fierce condemnation of the strike, calling it a “barbaric Zionist aggression” and “a dangerous escalation that calls for a decisive Arab and Islamic response.” In its statement, Hamas said the attack, which it claimed killed at least seven civilians, amounted to a “new war crime added to the bloody record of the Israeli occupation,” and revealed Israel’s “premeditated aggressive plans toward Syria and its people.”

Syrian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Global Response

The Syrian Foreign Ministry welcomed the international condemnation, particularly statements made by members of the UN Security Council. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the ministry stated that the attack on southern Syria “constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and an assault on Syria’s sovereignty.”

The ministry further asserted that “Israel’s pretexts for previous attacks have been fully refuted,” and yet violations continue “without deterrent.” Syria reiterated its commitment to defending its sovereignty and called on the international community to continue pressuring Israel to comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and cease its “illegal aggression against our people and our land.”

Strategic Significance of Koya

Koya is a border town located in a highly sensitive area near the occupied Golan Heights. Its strategic position has made it a flashpoint in ongoing regional tensions, particularly amid repeated Israeli strikes on southern Syria in recent years. The recent attack further highlights the fragile security situation and the urgent need for international measures to prevent further escalation.