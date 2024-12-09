Germany Freezes Syrian Asylum Applications Amid Austrian Deportation Moves

Germany announced on Sunday that it has suspended the processing of Syrian asylum applications, citing growing ambiguity surrounding the political and security situation in Syria. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) confirmed the freeze, stating that the complex circumstances in Syria warrant a review of existing applications.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman told WELT that the decision reflects the difficulty in assessing the reasons for Syrian refugees seeking asylum in Germany. “The situation in Syria has become so ambiguous that a review of the applications is warranted,” she explained, adding that BAMF can legally defer the review of asylum applications when conditions in the country of origin are unclear.

Currently, 47,000 asylum applications from Syrians are pending in Germany, including 46,081 initial applications. The decision excludes cases under the Dublin Regulation, where responsibility for processing asylum requests lies with another EU country.

Department of Military Operations: Tyrant Bashar al-Assad Fled

As of October 31, 2023, Germany hosts approximately 974,136 Syrians. Among them, 321,444 have refugee status, 329,242 hold subsidiary protection (granted to those at risk of serious harm but not classified as refugees), and the remainder hold other residence permits, such as family reunification.

Germany’s move comes amidst broader uncertainties surrounding Syria’s internal dynamics, which could affect the legitimacy of asylum claims. In the meantime, BAMF is prioritizing other asylum applications as part of a tiered processing system.

Austria Prepares for Deportations and Tightens Policies

In parallel, Austria is taking steps to implement a structured deportation program for Syrians. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has instructed Interior Minister Gerhard Karner to halt all Syrian asylum applications and reassess previously granted asylum cases.

Karner emphasized that this decision aims to reevaluate the safety of Syrians in Austria and their eligibility for continued asylum. Family reunification procedures for Syrians have also been suspended until further notice.

Austria’s move signals a stricter stance on immigration, with sources revealing that the deportation program will likely involve organized returns to Syria, despite international concerns about the safety of such measures.

Broader Implications for Syrians in Europe

The decisions by Germany and Austria highlight a significant shift in European asylum policies concerning Syrians, driven by an increasingly uncertain landscape in their home country. While Germany has opted for a freeze to reassess its approach, Austria appears to be advancing toward deportations, sparking concerns among human rights organizations.

As nearly a million Syrians in Germany and thousands more across Europe face growing scrutiny of their asylum status, the broader European response to Syrian refugees may enter a new phase, with far-reaching consequences for those seeking safety and stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.