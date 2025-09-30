German Police Arrest Syrian Accused of War Crimes Against Protesters in Aleppo Since 2011

German authorities have announced the arrest of a 40-year-old Syrian man in Berlin on charges of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the violent suppression of protests in Aleppo in 2011.

According to the German weekly Der Spiegel, the suspect—identified as Anwar S.—allegedly led a group of “Shabiha” militia members who assaulted demonstrators following Friday prayers between April and November of that year.

The report states that the group under Anwar’s command used batons, metal pipes and electric shocks to attack protesters, resulting in the death of one individual just minutes after a brutal beating.

Anwar S. is also accused of handing over numerous demonstrators—many of whom had already been assaulted—to security agencies or police, where they were subjected to harsh treatment in detention.

He now faces charges of murder, torture and unlawful deprivation of liberty, all classified as crimes against humanity. Authorities revealed that he left Syria in 2015, although his destination at the time was unknown. It has now been confirmed that he has been residing in Germany.

German Judiciary Pursues Assad Regime Crimes

This arrest is part of ongoing investigations in Germany aimed at holding individuals accountable for serious human rights violations committed in Syria. These efforts have already led to trials of former officials and members of the Syrian security apparatus.

Germany has played a leading role in prosecuting Syrian war criminals under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which permits courts to try crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world.

Several Syrians are currently on trial in Germany for suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity, including a Syrian doctor in Frankfurt accused of torturing detainees in military hospitals across Syria.

German Interior Minister: Talks Imminent with Syria on Deporting Offenders

Separately, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has announced forthcoming talks with Syrian authorities to reach an agreement on deporting Syrian refugees who have violated German law. He stated that priority would be given to deporting convicted criminals, followed by individuals lacking legal residency status.

In an interview with Rheinische Post, Dobrindt—who represents the Christian Social Union (CSU)—asserted that Germany is no longer the top destination for migrants in Europe, crediting improved border control measures introduced since he took office.

“We’ve turned the migration wave into a turning point,” he said. “In August, illegal entries dropped by 60 percent, and we expect similar figures in September. Germany has now fallen to third place as a refugee destination in Europe—this is a clear success.”

When Will the First Deportation to Syria Take Place?

Regarding Syrian asylum seekers, Dobrindt stated, “Syria is the next country we aim to reach a deportation agreement with, and talks will begin soon.” He noted that he has instructed the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) to resume certain suspended asylum procedures for Syrians, in order to facilitate the deportation of rejected applicants.

He added that the government hopes to finalise the agreement with Syria before the end of the year, with the initial phase focusing on deporting criminals, followed by individuals without residency rights.

Dobrindt emphasised the importance of “distinguishing between those who have integrated well and are working, and those who lack asylum rights and rely on social assistance”.

On his first day in office, 7 May, Dobrindt issued an order to reject asylum seekers at Germany’s borders—even those submitting protection claims—marking the beginning of the new coalition government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.