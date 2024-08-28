German Interior Ministry Want to Relie on Agreement with Assad Regime to Deport Refugees

The spokeswoman for the German Interior Ministry announced that Minister Nancy Faeser is aiming to finalize two deportation agreements with Syria and Afghanistan by Tuesday.

The German Press Agency (DPA) quoted the ministry’s spokeswoman as saying that Minister Faeser is confident there are ways to achieve this and that negotiations are ongoing with various countries.

The spokeswoman emphasized that the ministry is working closely with the German states to resume deportations of dangerous and violent offenders to Syria and Afghanistan.

According to the DPA, the ministry’s spokeswoman stressed that German security interests are a top priority for both the minister and the ministry.

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz echoed the ministry’s position, calling for the suspension of the shelter program for refugees from Syria and Afghanistan.

However, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit countered, stating, “This would be against the Constitution and potentially violate the EU’s human rights regulations. Governments should never contravene the Constitution.”

