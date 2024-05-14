Dozens of Displaced Syrians Return Home from Lebanon through Border Crossings

On Tuesday, dozens of displaced Syrian families, who were residing in refugee camps in Lebanon, returned to their villages and towns via the al-Zamrani crossing in the Damascus countryside and the Jusiyah crossing in the Homs countryside. These areas have recently been liberated from terrorist control.

Correspondents at the crossings, the returnees arrived with some of their belongings. The authorities have streamlined the return process, ensuring a smooth registration of the returnees’ personal information through committees dedicated to their resettlement and assistance.

The returnees were welcomed by health teams, prepared to offer immediate medical services. Ambulances and mobile clinics were on site to assess health and nutritional statuses and provide vaccinations for children, showcasing an organized effort to reintegrate these individuals safely and healthily into their communities.

