Crimes in Europe: Syrians Scared

Following the stabbing incident in Solingen, many Syrians in Germany anxiously awaited news about the perpetrator’s identity, fearing the potential backlash against their community. Initially, relief spread when authorities announced the arrest of a young man from Central Asia. However, the situation took a shocking turn when a 26-year-old Syrian man named Issa turned himself in to the police, confessing to the crime.

Syrian reactions were swift and widespread across social media, with many condemning the act and its perpetrator. Some emphasized that the criminal does not represent the refugee community and urged their German hosts not to generalize or stereotype an entire group based on one individual’s actions. They highlighted that most Syrians are known for being hard-working members of society.

In theory, in countries with a well-established human rights system, it is unjust to hold an entire group responsible for an individual’s crime. In practice, however, the fears of the Syrian community were not unfounded. Some German politicians’ statements reinforced these fears. For instance, a candidate from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party framed the crime as an attack by migrants, subjecting the community to collective blame. The backlash extended beyond the far right, with Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), calling for an end to the refugee shelter program for Syrians and Afghans.

The collective anxiety felt by the Syrian community cannot simply be attributed to a fear of stigma. In the case of Syrian refugees, the situation is more complex. The issue is not just about dealing with individual prejudice, but about dismantling deep-seated layers of fear and strengthening a sense of legal and human security. This situation has been exacerbated by the absence of political structures that empower Syrians as a cohesive and effective group. As a result, many Syrians feel vulnerable and defenseless in an environment that can seem increasingly hostile.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.