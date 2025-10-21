Austria and Sweden Agree on Strict Asylum Policy, Including Deportations to Syria

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner has called for a tougher and more decisive European asylum policy, highlighting alignment with Sweden on key issues such as external border protection, deportation centres, and processing asylum applications outside Europe. His remarks followed a meeting held on Monday in Vienna with Swedish Migration Minister Johan Forssell.

Karner, a member of the Austrian People’s Party, stated that Europe must adopt a “more strict and resolute” stance on asylum, adding that this includes the deportation of individuals to countries such as Syria and Afghanistan, according to the Austrian Press Agency.

Forssell, representing Sweden’s ruling Moderate Party, echoed Karner’s sentiments. “Sweden, like Austria, needs skilled immigrants and must reduce migration through asylum,” he said, noting that both countries share common interests in deporting failed asylum seekers.

Sweden’s Shift on Asylum Policy

The two countries are cooperating to resume deportations to destinations like Afghanistan. Over the weekend, Austria, Sweden and 18 other EU member states submitted a joint letter to the European Commission urging progress on these efforts.

The Austrian Interior Ministry noted that discussions between Karner and Forssell also covered the creation of facilities for detaining and deporting rejected asylum seekers, and the possibility of outsourcing asylum procedures beyond EU borders.

Forssell is in Vienna to attend the annual Migration Conference hosted by the International Organization for Migration. His centre-right government, led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, governs with the support of the right-wing Sweden Democrats. The Swedish migration minister is actively working to reverse the country’s traditionally liberal immigration and asylum stance.

