Arrivals from Lebanon Reach More than 370 Thousand

The Syrian regime’s Customs Department reported that from September 23 to midday Saturday, 373,181 displaced individuals arrived from Lebanon, including 118,275 Lebanese nationals.

According to Sham FM, which is aligned with the regime, the arrivals fleeing Israeli bombardment were distributed as follows:

– Damascus Governorate and its countryside: From the Jdeidet Yabous-Masnaa border crossing, 207,740 individuals arrived, comprising 162,104 Syrians and 45,636 Lebanese from September 23 to Saturday morning.

– Homs Governorate: Border crossings in Homs saw 139,379 entries from Lebanon, including 74,976 Syrians and 64,403 Lebanese, from September 24 to Saturday afternoon.

– Syrian Coast: The Arida crossing in Tartous countryside recorded 26,062 arrivals, consisting of 8,236 Lebanese and 17,826 Syrians as of Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, the United Nations reported that over 420,000 people have fled Lebanon to Syria due to ongoing air and ground attacks by Israel, including more than 310,000 Syrians and approximately 110,000 Lebanese.

Where are the Lebanese distributed in Syria?

Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday that displaced Lebanese, including members of Hezbollah, have entered Syrian territory and settled in areas previously inhabited by those displaced by the Syrian regime’s bombings.

The agency noted that over 100,000 Lebanese, including Hezbollah fighters, have mostly settled in Damascus and Homs, with around 80,000 arriving in Homs alone. An additional 20,000 have spread across Hama, Aleppo, Tartous, and Latakia.

The Syrian regime has established nine shelters in locations such as Rastan, Tal Kalakh, Taldou, al-Qusayr, and rural Homs to accommodate Lebanese refugees. Many of these individuals have also settled in Damascus neighbourhoods like Sayyeda Zeinab, Husseiniya, Daf al-Shawk, and al-Zahira.

In the Hama governorate, displaced Lebanese reside in areas such as al-Tawafra, Abu al-Fida, Abu Hakfa, Um al-Amad, Sindiana, and Um al-Tair.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.