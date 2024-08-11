400,000 Syrian Children Out of School in Turkey

A report by UNICEF has confirmed that nearly 400,000 Syrian refugee children in Turkey are out of school. Meanwhile, Turkey’s Minister of Interior, Ali Yerlikaya, announced that Syrian refugees whose residence addresses have not been verified will lose their registration status if their addresses are not updated within a specified period.

The UNICEF report, published on Saturday by opposition websites, highlights that Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees globally, with more than four million refugees and asylum seekers. Among them, over 3.6 million are from Syria.

“Nearly 400,000 Syrian refugee children remain out of school. While access to education has expanded, progress has slowed in recent years,” the report states.

The report also underscores that school dropout is a significant issue among Syrian children, with many struggling to continue their education due to factors such as poverty, early marriage, and child labour.

In addition, Syrian children face challenges in registering for schools due to a lack of legal documents, language barriers, and difficulties accessing schools because of geographical distance or financial problems. The report also notes disparities in school enrollment rates by age and gender, with children aged 10-13, particularly boys, experiencing higher dropout rates.

Despite ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education for refugee children, significant challenges remain, particularly regarding the quality and relevance of education to the needs of Syrian children, which continue to hinder their educational progress.

