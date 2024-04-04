Israeli Army Bombs Syrian Regime Military Sites in Quneitra

The Israeli shelling targeted the vicinity of the city of Nawa in the western countryside of Daraa governorate, according to Nedaa Post.

Israeli military forces have reportedly conducted a second round of shelling on positions in Quneitra, southern Syria, within less than 24 hours. This action was purportedly in response to three rockets launched from the countryside of Daraa governorate towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

According to the local website Daraa 24, the Israeli shelling targeted the vicinity of the city of Nawa in the western countryside of Daraa governorate, resulting in the landing of three shells.

The local Ahrar Houran website also confirmed the launch of three Katyusha rockets from government military sites near the city of Nawa towards the occupied Golan Heights.

Additionally, the Israeli military announced early Thursday that sirens had sounded in the area of Keshet in the southern occupied Golan Heights.

Recently, a senior IRGC commander, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, was killed, and Iranian diplomats lost their lives in an Israeli raid that demolished the Iranian consulate in the Mezzeh area of Damascus.

Pro-regime media sources have further reported that Israeli planes carried out an air attack, allegedly deploying F-35 jets from the direction of the Syrian Golan Heights, targeting the Iranian consulate building in Damascus. The attack resulted in the complete destruction of the building and casualties among those present.

Efforts are underway to recover the deceased, rescue the wounded, and clear the rubble, as stated by official sources.

