Haliva: The First Domino in Israel’s Military Reshuffle

Resignations are routine in military and civilian ranks, except for when they signal deeper issues, such as the departure of Aharon Haliva, the head of Israel’s Military Intelligence Division (Aman). Coming six months after the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation and shortly after the “Promise of Al-Sadiq,” Haliva’s resignation is far from isolated. Instead, it marks the beginning of what is likely to be a series of high-profile resignations and upheavals within the Israeli military, reflecting a critical miscalculation of the circumstances it faces. This trend could potentially culminate in a significant shift in Israeli policy towards the Gaza Strip.

The recent announcements by two Israeli army commanders, admitting their underestimation of Hamas’ capabilities and intentions before the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” and the degree of Iran’s retaliation following the targeting of its consulate in Damascus earlier this month, indicate a growing momentum of accountability. This wave of self-critique gained further traction with Major General Yehuda Fox, Commander of the Central Region, who just disclosed his planned resignation for next August.

Israeli media suggest that these resignations, starting with Haliva and including Fox, are just the beginning. The failures extend across various fronts: facing the Palestinian resistance in the south, Hezbollah in the north, and external pressures from Iran, Yemen, and Iraqi factions. According to “Haaretz,” Haliva’s exit is expected to have widespread effects, potentially impacting figures including Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, and other senior officials such as the current head of the Southern Command, Yaron Finkelman, and his predecessor, Eliezer Toledano. Each of these leaders is being scrutinized for their roles in a series of strategic misjudgments following the events of October 7.

