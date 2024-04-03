Syrian Party Calls for ‘One State’, ‘Bicameral Parliament’ Between Palestinians and Jews

The Syrian Liberal Party (Ahrar) has put forward a bold proposal for a unified state accommodating both Palestinians and Jews, complete with a "bicameral parliament."

In a statement released on Tuesday, the party advocated for a sustainable resolution to the Palestinian conflict by advocating for a single-state solution, dismissing the feasibility of a two-state solution.

The party expressed deep concern about the ongoing massacres targeting the Palestinian people, emphasizing that “the current situation is untenable.”

It argued that “the perpetuation of warfare and devastation only benefits extremist factions in the region, obstructing efforts toward achieving peace and regional stability.”

The party advocated for “establishing a unified state guaranteeing equality and justice for all residents, irrespective of their ethnic or religious backgrounds.”

Highlighting that “attempts to construct nationalist states in the region have failed to yield peace,” the statement underscored that a single-state model is “the most viable solution in our contemporary era.”

The statement urged the international community to pressure Israel to amend its policies and laws, acknowledging that “historic Palestine is a shared homeland for a culturally and religiously diverse population.”

To realize this vision, the party outlined steps including “ending occupation and apartheid” and “establishing a state founded on principles of equality and justice.”

It proposed the formation of a bicameral parliament ensuring equitable representation for all racial and religious groups.

The first chamber would represent citizens based on population, ensuring fairness and equal representation.

The second chamber would be equally divided between Palestinian and Jewish citizens to prevent legislative bias favouring one group over another.

The statement called for addressing refugee issues, the right of return, compensation, and transitional justice, alongside regional cooperation to foster stability.

Additionally, it emphasized the necessity of disarming weapons of mass destruction in the region, including in Israel, to ensure security and stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.