Israeli Raids on Syria After Missile Launched on Occupied Golan

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it conducted a raid on military infrastructure and a military site belonging to Syrian regime forces. Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, stated via X that warplanes targeted military structures of the Syrian army in the Mahjah area during the previous night. Additionally, artillery bombardment hit a Syrian army position in southern Syria.

Adraee explained that the operation followed the detection of a rocket launch from Syrian territory towards the Yunnan area in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights on Monday evening, which fortunately resulted in no injuries.

Enab Baladi’s correspondent in Daraa confirmed the firing of a shell on Monday evening from the western countryside of Daraa towards the occupied Syrian Golan, near the town of Tasil. Israeli shelling towards the western countryside of Daraa ensued, with six shells fired near Tal al-Janabiya and the town of Tasil, causing no injuries or losses.

The Israeli army responded by targeting the sources of fire with artillery. Concurrently, two shells were fired from Lebanon towards the Misgav Am area, landing in open areas without causing injuries, as reported by the Israeli army.

As of the time of writing, Syrian state media had not addressed the incident of firing a shell into the Golan or the strikes claimed by Israel.

This announcement followed two previous statements by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq via its official Telegram channel. The factions claimed to have struck a vital target in the Ashkelon colony, the Ashkelon oil port, and another undisclosed vital target in the occupied territories. They also claimed to have targeted the Hatzerim air base in Beer-Sheva on the same day, in support of Gaza’s people and in response to Israeli actions against Palestinian civilians.

Three days earlier, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for three attacks on Israel, one targeting a military site in the occupied Syrian Golan. On April 6th, they reported using drones to target a military site in the occupied Golan, without specifying the damage caused. Later, they announced bombing a “vital target” inside the occupied territories.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.