Three-Day Joint Military Drills by International Coalition and SDF in Eastern Syria’s Countryside

For three consecutive days, the International Coalition forces have been engaging in military drills with helicopter support at the Rubaria base in Al-Malikiyah’s countryside, located in the easternmost part of the country. These exercises, led by American forces and involving the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) anti-terrorism units, aim to bolster military proficiency and readiness.

A source in the Al-Malikiyah countryside informed Athr Press that the joint military training at the American-operated Rubaria village base, close to the Turkish-Iraqi border, incorporated live fire and artillery exercises targeting hypothetical enemies. This marked the continuation of high-alert security measures by the SDF around the vicinity of the American base for the third straight day.

In mid-March, a similar series of military exercises were held at the Vanguard camp on Hasakah’s eastern outskirts. These exercises utilized live ammunition for artillery strikes on fictitious targets located south of Hasakah, near Syrian army positions at Jabal Kawkab, where a comprehensive artillery regiment is stationed.

Furthermore, on March 24, American and SDF forces conducted joint drills within the Al-Jabsa residences base, about 50 km south of Hasakah, in Al-Shaddadi city. Earlier, on January 19, reports from Deir-ez-Zor indicated the SDF’s inaugural military training in the “Al-Ma’amel” area, situated near the sole land corridor between the Syrian state and SDF-held territories.

Concurrently, heightened security measures were reported by the SDF, including the establishment of new checkpoints and the reinforcement of existing ones at key city entrances and neighborhood gateways. These measures, as described by a source to Athar Press, involve stringent inspections of personal identification and vehicles to thwart potential assaults on SDF-controlled zones.

The SDF, backed by American forces, maintains control over the majority of eastern Syria, where several American military bases are strategically located, including notable sites in Al-Malikiyah, Rumailan, Al-Shaddadi, Tal Baidar, Live Stone, Qasrak, Himos, Al-Omar, Koniko, and the Al-Tanf base in southeastern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.