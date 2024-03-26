Martin Griffiths Resigns: Admits Failure in Northern Syria, Negotiated Understanding with Assad

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator resigned three years after being nominated to that position.

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, announced his resignation after three years in the position. During his tenure, he supported early recovery projects in regions under the control of the Assad regime and acknowledged shortcomings in response to the February 2023 earthquake in northern Syria, stating he had “betrayed” the affected population.

In a tweet from his official X account on Monday, Griffiths stated, “After three years of service, I have informed the Secretary-General of my decision to step down next June.”

“To all my colleagues at OCHA, this has been the greatest privilege of my life, and I am deeply indebted to you. To all our partners and supporters, your relentless advocacy for those facing crises has made a profound impact.”

U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq attributed Griffiths’ resignation to health reasons. In a statement, Haq highlighted Griffiths’ unwavering commitment to ensuring life-saving aid reaches those most in need and his advocacy for providing necessary resources for humanitarian efforts.

Early recovery and earthquake failure

Griffiths assumed his role as an official of the OCHA in 2021 and engaged in multiple visits to Syria, where he held meetings with both regime and opposition officials.

His prominence increased notably following the February 2023 earthquake that struck Turkey and northern Syria, resulting in the loss of tens of thousands of lives.

Acknowledging the United Nations’ failure to promptly assist those affected in northwestern Syria after the earthquake, Griffiths expressed remorse, stating in a tweet from his official account, “They are right to feel abandoned by us; it is our duty to rectify this failure promptly.”

Furthermore, Griffiths played a pivotal role in brokering an agreement with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regarding the facilitation of cross-border humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, Griffiths made three visits to Syria, meeting with Assad on February 13, March 21, and June 25, 2023, respectively.

He is widely recognized as a key advocate for the implementation of “early recovery” initiatives spearheaded by the United Nations within territories controlled by the Assad regime.

Griffiths has consistently emphasized the imperative of advancing “early recovery” efforts and ensuring adequate support for them, underscoring the existence of an action plan aimed at bolstering these projects.

