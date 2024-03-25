Syria has voiced its support for the creation of a global ethics system to govern collaborative international research and development in artificial intelligence.

Syria has formally joined the Global Artificial Intelligence Governance Initiative, a movement spearheaded by China’s President Xi Jinping during the Third Belt and Road Forum. This significant step was announced by the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

In embracing this initiative, Syria has voiced its support for the creation of a global ethics system to govern collaborative international research and development in artificial intelligence. According to an official statement from the ministry, Syria is committed to the development of an international framework that embodies ethical standards and regulatory guidelines for AI governance. This framework emphasizes the importance of broad-based participation, respect for existing national AI governance practices, and the establishment of ethical priorities and accountability mechanisms within the realm of AI.

The Ministry highlighted Syria’s endorsement of the initiative’s objective to establish comprehensive guidelines for AI governance, underscoring the need for ethical considerations and specialized accountability frameworks.

In conclusion, the Syrian government expressed gratitude towards President Xi and the People’s Republic of China for their leadership and substantial contributions to the advancement of global welfare through this initiative.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.