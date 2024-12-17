Russia: Future of our Bases in Syria has not Yet Been Determined

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the future of Russian military bases in Syria remains undecided, as Moscow continues dialogue with dominant powers in the region.

In remarks regarding the potential relocation of Russian bases from Syria to another country, such as Libya, Peskov said on Monday: “At the moment, no final decisions have been made. We are maintaining contact with representatives of the forces currently in control of the situation in Syria.”

Following the fall of the Syrian regime on December 8, Russia has emphasized the security of its military bases, diplomatic missions, and citizens in Syria.

Speaking on Wednesday, Peskov said the Kremlin is “carefully monitoring developments in Syria and maintaining contact with those in control of the situation,” citing the necessity of ensuring the safety of Russian assets and personnel.

Meanwhile, Andrey Kartapolov, head of the defence committee of the Russian State Duma, affirmed on December 9 that the military security of Russian bases in Syria is guaranteed by the Russian armed forces. He highlighted their ongoing critical role in safeguarding these facilities.

Russia has not disclosed the number of its troops in Syria, leaving such matters under the purview of the Russian Defense Ministry, Peskov confirmed.

Russian Military Presence in Syria

Russia’s military involvement in Syria intensified after its intervention on September 30, 2015, when the Syrian regime had lost control of more than two-thirds of the country. Over time, Russia emerged as a key player in the Syrian conflict.

Currently, Russia’s primary military facilities in Syria are the Hemeimeem Air Base in the Lattakia countryside and the naval base in Tartous. Both facilities have become focal points of attention following the collapse of the Assad regime and Russia’s withdrawal from certain military positions in the country.

Tartous Naval Base

The Tartous naval facility, officially known as the “Russian Naval Logistics Center,” was originally established in 1971 through an agreement between the Soviet Union and Syria. During the Cold War, it served as a vital hub for Russian warships and maintenance. Its significance waned following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 but was revived in the early 2000s as Russian-Syrian relations strengthened.

In January 2017, Russia signed an agreement with the Syrian regime to expand the Tartous facility into a permanent naval base. The agreement allows for the presence of up to 11 warships, including nuclear-powered vessels, for 49 years, with automatic 25-year renewal periods. Russia also obtained free use of land, water, and undisclosed real estate in the port area for the base’s operation.

Hemeimeem Air Base

Established on September 30, 2015, the Hemeimeem Air Base played a central role in supporting the Assad regime’s military campaigns, including bombing opposition-held areas. It remains a critical component of Russia’s military infrastructure in Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.