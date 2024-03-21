Syria Denounces U.S. Meddling in Cuba, Advocates for Lifting Economic Blockade

Syria said it stands in solidarity with Cuba, condemning the sanctions and the harsh blockade imposed by the U.S.

Syria has unequivocally condemned what it describes as overt interference by the United States in Cuba’s internal affairs. The Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry issued a statement denouncing the U.S.’s provocative tactics, which include instigating unrest, distorting facts, and levying unfounded accusations against the Cuban government. The ministry accuses the U.S. of exacerbating Cuba’s economic challenges through “immoral” sanctions and a comprehensive financial, trade, and economic embargo lasting over 64 years, which it deems illegal.

Furthermore, the ministry highlighted the Cuban government’s efforts to mitigate economic hardship through proactive measures, asserting that the U.S. could genuinely aid the Cuban populace by lifting the blockade, facilitating maritime access, and removing financial restrictions on Cuban banks.

Syria stands in solidarity with Cuba, condemning the sanctions and the harsh blockade imposed by the U.S., and calls upon the international community to take action towards lifting this blockade. The ministry urges global partners to support Cuba in meeting its people’s fundamental needs and pursuing sustainable development.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.