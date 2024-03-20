Syria and IAEA Forge Ahead on Peaceful Cooperation Initiatives

Talks in Damascus centred on enhancing collaboration between Syria and the IAEA, the pro-government Tishreen writes.

On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad welcomed Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), along with his team for discussions.

The talks centred on enhancing collaboration between Syria and the IAEA in various peaceful initiatives, with a special focus on health, cancer therapy, agriculture, and scientific research projects.

Grossi highlighted the significance of establishing a productive and ongoing dialogue between the IAEA and Syria to foster cooperation.

In a related meeting, Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, and Grossi explored efforts Syria is making to strengthen its partnership with the IAEA and strategies to overcome obstacles hindering this cooperation.

