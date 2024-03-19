President al-Assad Highlights the Role of Dialogue in Addressing Misconceptions on Social and Ethical Issues

Assad met with the youth volunteer group from the Dialogue Center for Virtual Education.

In a notable gathering on Monday, President Bashar al-Assad met with the youth volunteer group from the Dialogue Center for Virtual Education, consisting of young scholars specialized in diverse fields. This assembly aimed to foster discussions on various pressing topics, including extremism, cultural identity, the societal role of institutions, youth protection, and the religious institutions’ contribution to these discussions.

Emphasizing the critical nature of addressing misconceptions surrounding social, religious, and ethical matters, President al-Assad outlined the foundational importance of such understanding for the success of any initiative or endeavor. He articulated that effective strategies, organized procedures, and clear concepts are pivotal for achieving success. In his view, while strategies without action remain theoretical, and actions without strategies can lead to chaos, it’s the clarity of concepts that unites and guides efforts toward meaningful outcomes.

Highlighting the significance of ongoing dialogue in societal development, the President pointed to the need for engaging discussions that evolve in quality and relevance, targeting specific societal groups. In tackling the issue of identity crises, President al-Assad pointed to historical colonial endeavours as the root causes of distorted identities and extremism in the Arab world. He argued for a comprehensive understanding of identity that transcends mere religious or ethnic definitions.

The Dialogue Center’s team shared their insights and visions, focusing on nurturing moderate perspectives within society, enhancing the culture of dialogue, and equipping the youth with the skills necessary for persuasive communication and conceptual clarity.

