Syrian Opposition Says it Didn’t Receive Proposal Transfer the Constitutional Talks to Riyadh

An opposition figure told Enab Baladi that, if such a proposal arises, the Syrian Negotiation Commission will deliberate on it, but said they maintain Geneva as their preference.

The Constitutional Committee’s resurgence in the Syrian political landscape followed months of uncertainty, marked by the visit of UN envoy Geir Pedersen to Damascus and his meeting with the regime’s foreign minister, Faisal Mekdad, on March 17.

During this visit, the pro-regime Al-Watan quoted anonymous diplomatic sources suggesting Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, as a potential venue for future meetings. This suggestion arose after Moscow declined to hold committee sessions in Nairobi, Kenya, proposing Baghdad instead, a suggestion rejected by Washington.

The newspaper’s undisclosed Damascus-based diplomat source mentioned Riyadh as an option contingent upon the agreement of all parties involved. However, as of now, there’s informal resistance to scheduling meetings for April 22. Pedersen’s intention seems to be exploring official stances, particularly Moscow’s, emphasizing the necessity of neutral ground for the committee’s resumption.

Dima Moussa, a member of the smaller negotiating committee within the Constitutional Drafting Committee, informed Enab Baladi that the opposition hasn’t received any formal proposal regarding Riyadh as a venue. If such a proposal arises, the Syrian Negotiation Commission will deliberate on it, maintaining Geneva’s preference for hosting meetings.

Previously, the opposition tentatively agreed to Nairobi based on specific criteria, including the presence of a UN headquarters and neutrality regarding the Syrian conflict. However, Geneva remains the preferred location, with meetings in Nairobi seen as temporary, reverting to Geneva later.

The latest communication received by the commission was Pedersen’s invitation for a meeting in Geneva by late April, to which the official response was agreement. This approval appears as a concession in exchange for the regime’s cooperation and adherence to the political process and UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Abdul Ahad Setifou, a member of the expanded negotiating body, also confirmed to Enab Baladi that there’s been no communication regarding relocating meetings to Riyadh.

Following Pedersen’s announcement on February 22, 2022, regarding the scheduling of the seventh, eighth, and ninth rounds of the Constitutional Committee’s work, only two rounds have been held, with the ninth remaining suspended. This suspension is subject to geopolitical shifts, with Moscow’s reluctance to use Geneva due to Switzerland’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.