Syrian Activists Call on UN to Intervene to Prevent the Extradition of Activist Jumah Lahib to Assad Regime

On Wednesday, Syrian activists reiterated their plea for swift United Nations intervention to prevent the Lebanese authorities from extraditing activist Jumah Mohammed Lahib to Syria, where he faces deportation and potential extradition to the Assad regime. This urgency follows the withdrawal and non-renewal of Lahib’s official residency papers in Lebanon, with authorities instructing him to leave Lebanese territory within a month.

Lahib, expressing his ordeal on his official Facebook page, highlighted that legal consultations and engagement with the Lebanese Center for Human Rights indicated the finality of the deportation decision. He emphasized the necessity for immediate UNHCR intervention in Lebanon to halt this process.

Quoted in statements, Lahib revealed his inclusion on Syrian political intelligence watchlists, particularly due to his previous detention for his beliefs and subsequent release in 2011.

Syrian activists have mobilized on social media platforms in support of Lahib, a Syrian national seeking refuge in Lebanon. They highlight the jeopardy posed by his potential extradition, stressing his legal residency in Lebanon and the peril his return to Syria would entail for him and his family.

Lahib, originally from Maarat al-Numan in Idleb, recounted the refusal by Lebanese General Security to renew his and his family’s residency, despite their legal status in the country. He fears the ramifications of being handed over to Syrian authorities, endangering his life and that of his family.

The activist added, “The UNHCR document I waited for did not help, nor did the fact that I am wanted by the Syrian regime. It seems that the esteemed Brigadier General Elias al-Baysari has reneged on his promises to facilitate the renewal of residency permits for us. When I requested a meeting with the center’s director upon hearing the deportation news, the officer said that the deportation decision was signed by the General and that the center’s major couldn’t help me! It is worth noting that I fulfill all the legal and illegal requirements as well.”

He continued: “I will persist in all my civil and legal struggles, demonstrating that legal activism is the most effective. Even in defeat, the cost will be minimal. I will stay committed to my path of lawful and peaceful resistance, even if it’s on an individual level, and I won’t give up. Despite the hardships our people and nation endure, my family is my people, and my family is my homeland. I will defend them with all my might.”

The Syrian Future Movement affirmed Lahib’s integral role within their organization as a political researcher and underscored the grave danger he faces, attributing the deportation decision to Syrian regime pressure due to his activism.

Calling upon the Lebanese government and UNHCR Beirut, the Syrian Future Movement urged a reconsideration of Lahib’s case, emphasizing his status as a target of the Syrian regime and a former victim of its atrocities. They held both UNHCR Beirut and the Lebanese government accountable for Lahib’s safety and that of all Syrian refugees within Lebanese borders.

Syrian National Coalition

Consequently, the Syrian National Coalition is closely monitoring the plight of refugee Jumah Mohammed Lahib, who faces the looming threat of deportation from Lebanon and potential surrender to the Assad regime. This falls within the coalition’s broader mission to safeguard Syrian refugees residing in Lebanon.

The coalition has taken proactive steps by dispatching a letter to the UNHCR, highlighting the grave risk posed to Lahib and his family should they be handed over to the Assad regime. The UNHCR has been apprised of the perilous situation and the imminent danger to their lives.

Moreover, the coalition has been actively engaged in efforts to shield Syrian refugees in Lebanon. In February, it successfully intervened to halt the deportation of refugee Yassin Mohammed al-Atar. This intervention was conducted in collaboration with the United Nations, various human rights organizations, and several Western nations.

