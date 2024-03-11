Kurdish National Council: PYD Bears Responsibility for Burning our Offices in Northern Syria

"The PYD is fully accountable for the transgressions that occurred," stated a spokesperson for the Kurdish National Council.

The Kurdish National Council in Syria attributed the attack and arson on its offices in Amuda and Ain al-Arab/Kobani, northern Syria, to the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

In early March, the Kurdish National Council’s office in Ain al-Arab, located in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, was assaulted by what the Council characterized as “unknown saboteurs who set fire to the office.” A few days later, a similar attack occurred on the Council’s office in the city of Amuda, north of Hassakeh.

“The PYD is fully accountable for the transgressions that occurred,” stated a spokesperson for the Kurdish National Council, Faisal Yousef, emphasizing that “the attacks unfolded in plain sight, and overlooking this fact equates to disregarding the events and their implications.”

Yousef underscored that these incidents “are not conducive to the interests of the Kurdish people and do not advance the path of dialogue and fostering a constructive atmosphere among Kurdish factions.” He noted that these violations “entrench the Democratic Union’s dominance over political life and its reluctance to engage in genuine partnership with other Kurdish entities, including political, civil, and social parties and forces, obstructing any prospects for resuming negotiations between the council and Kurdish factions under US mediation.”

Concluding his remarks, he urged for “the cessation of hindrances placed before the Kurdish National Council,” affirming that the council “remains committed to its political endeavours and the advocacy for Kurdish rights, unwavering in the face of any exertion of force, be it localized or otherwise,” as per the source.

On Friday evening, the Internal Security Forces, known locally as the Asayish, declared the initiation of “comprehensive investigative operations and inquiries aimed at apprehending the perpetrators,” in a statement released on its official website.

Despite maintaining silence for eight days, the Asayish indicated that it was “continuing investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the arson incidents and to ensure the perpetrators face legal consequences.”

