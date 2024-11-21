Syrian Foreign Minister Meets Iranian President

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian emphasized during his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister and Expatriates Bassam Sabbagh in Tehran on Wednesday that his country is committed to developing and deepening relations with Syria across various sectors.

During the meeting, Sabbagh conveyed the greetings of President Bashar al-Assad to President Pezeshkian, along with an invitation to visit Syria. He stressed that the joint efforts of the two countries are focused on opening new avenues for cooperation that will benefit both their interests as well as those of the broader region.

The Foreign Minister explained that both countries are facing shared challenges, particularly the attempts of American hegemony in the region and efforts to alter its political map. He stressed the importance of countering these efforts to ensure the security and stability of the region and its people.

In turn, President Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of intensifying mutual visits between the officials of both countries to serve their shared interests. He asked Sabbagh to convey his greetings to President Assad and expressed his gratitude for the invitation to visit Syria, assuring he would do so at the earliest opportunity.

Iran’s Mehr news agency quoted Pezeshkian as saying that Iran would not stop supporting its allies, emphasizing that Syrian-Iranian relations go beyond diplomacy, being built on shared cultural and historical ties. He stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to expanding its relations with friendly and sisterly Syria across all fields.”

During his visit to Iran, Sabbagh also met with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international matters of mutual concern.

Sabbagh reaffirmed the deep strategic relationship between the two countries, highlighting the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination in the face of escalating Israeli aggression against several countries in the region, including Syria, as well as accompanying terrorist attacks and other destabilizing plots targeting the region.

Ahmadian, for his part, asserted that despite Israel’s crimes against innocent civilians, it has gained no tangible benefits and has suffered significant losses, including an economic collapse. He noted that, despite receiving aid from the U.S. and the West, Israel has been unable to protect itself.

Sabbagh also met with Ali Akbar Velayati, the Supreme Leader’s Advisor for International Affairs, to discuss ways to strengthen their growing bilateral relations and their roles in regional and international affairs, as well as efforts to resolve the ongoing crises in the region and achieve stability.

Sabbagh emphasized that while the enemies’ plans to target the region are not new, their methods and tools have evolved. He added that despite changing circumstances, the core facts remain the same, and the enemy will continue its aggression, meaning that resistance must also persist.

Velayati, for his part, confirmed that Syria and Iran are the two key pillars of the resistance axis, and that the stronger their relationship grows, the more powerful this axis will become.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.