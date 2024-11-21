Russia Strengthens Its Presence in Southern Syria: Balancing Deterrence and Assuring Israel

In a move aimed at consolidating its military presence in southern Syria, Russian forces have established nine new observation points in the region, in coordination with the Syrian government. These actions come in response to Israeli incursions into the “buffer zone” in southern Syria, which violate the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Alexander Rodionov, Deputy Commander of Russian forces in Syria, confirmed that these observation points are intended to conduct both aerial and ground monitoring along the disengagement zone. He dismissed reports of a Russian withdrawal, calling such claims “false.”

Meanwhile, field sources suggest that the Russian military build-up in the area aims to “reassure Israel and ensure the stability of its southern borders, particularly in light of increased Israeli military activity.”

Khaled Hamidi, Director of the Regional Forum for Consultations and Studies in Beirut, told +963 Media that “the situation in Syria is part of a broader regional context,” emphasizing that the Iranian-Russian alliances, especially regarding the war in Ukraine and Russia’s provision of drones, make Moscow a significant player along Israel’s northern border.

Russia Expands Following Israeli Incursions

Recent reports reveal increased Israeli activity in the occupied Golan Heights and the Quneitra countryside, including the construction of military roads and the expansion of military areas.

Satellite images released by the Associated Press show that Israel has begun construction projects along the Alpha Line, which separates the occupied Golan from Syrian territories.

These projects include bolstering Israeli military presence in border villages such as Kodneh and Hadr in the Quneitra countryside, where farms are being set on fire and orchards bulldozed to secure new roads and locations.

This aligns with Israel’s broader strategy to neutralize potential threats from Iran or Hezbollah and to prevent the southern Syrian region from becoming a base for operations against Israel.

As tensions mount on the southern front, Russian special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, confirmed that “any Israeli invasion of southern Syria will face a negative Russian response,” emphasizing Russia’s efforts to prevent escalation and maintain regional stability.

Despite these warnings, it appears that Russian actions serve a dual purpose, with the new observation points aiming to reassure Israel that southern Syria “will not pose a threat to it from Iranian-backed factions in the region.”

Hamidi argues that “the Russian presence in southern Syria is not a safety valve, but rather aligns with interests shared by the U.S. and Israel.” He points out that this alignment is evident in “Russia’s silence regarding Israel’s repeated violations of Syrian territory and the targeting of Iranian Revolutionary Guard-linked sites.”

Meanwhile, the Syrian government is facing criticism for its silence over Israeli incursions. Despite limited statements denying Israeli expansion in the Golan, field reports suggest that Syrian forces have withdrawn from border points, reinforcing the perception of a lack of a clear strategy for dealing with Israel’s repeated violations.

Hamidi believes that the Syrian government “seeks to maintain its continuity by providing services that align with complex regional interests,” suggesting that “the government may not oppose Israeli actions against Iranian presence, especially given its previous alignment with both Iran and Russia.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.