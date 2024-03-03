Asma al-Assad Engages with Humanitarian Leaders for Enhanced Charity Work in Challenging Times

Asma al-Assad met with representatives from various humanitarian and charitable associations and civil society organizations across Syria, the pro-government Tishreen reports.

This year’s Ramadan heralds a distinct set of challenges for Syria, marked by harsher living conditions and the significant impact of regional and global events on philanthropic endeavours, particularly during this month of charity.

In a meaningful dialogue, the First Lady, Mrs. Asma al-Assad, met with representatives from various humanitarian and charitable associations and civil society organizations across Syria to discuss these pressing issues.

Mrs. al-Assad commended the resilience and pivotal role of civil society in Syria, highlighting its silent yet effective contribution to supporting the underprivileged during crises. She emphasized the continuous nature of charitable efforts in Syria, describing them as not just a duty but as a profound expression of national identity and societal values. According to her, charitable work attains its noblest form when it becomes a collective endeavour.

Achieving this collective effort requires concerted coordination among civil bodies, Mrs. al-Assad noted, which leads to the integration of efforts, attainment of broader objectives, and wider reach to those in need. This approach ensures equitable distribution of resources, especially in the poorest areas and amongst the most vulnerable groups.

During the meeting, representatives shared their plans and priorities for charitable activities during Ramadan and beyond, addressing the needs of different social segments and the types of assistance required.

The discussion also covered the key challenges facing charitable associations throughout the holy month and the rest of the year, aiming to find solutions that can enhance their impact during these trying times.

