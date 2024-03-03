Lavrov: Normalization Between Turkey and Syrian Regime Now “Impossible”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the prospects for normalization between Turkey and the Syrian regime have been hindered due to the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a press conference following his attendance at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Lavrov emphasized Russia’s commitment to advancing the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria (the Syrian regime). He acknowledged previous efforts and ongoing endeavours but pointed out that practical steps are presently unattainable due to the circumstances in Gaza, as reported by Russia’s Novosti news agency.

Lavrov elaborated that the developments in the Gaza Strip and other Palestinian territories directly impact all parties involved in the process. He highlighted the American airstrikes targeting Iran-affiliated forces and incidents in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen as factors diverting attention from the constructive relationship-building process between Syria and Turkey, in which Russia is actively engaged.

Allegations of a meeting between the Turkish president and Bashar al-Assad

On Saturday, a source within the Turkish presidency refuted rumours suggesting an imminent meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russia. The source explicitly stated, “Plans for a meeting in Moscow between Erdogan and Assad are not known to us.”

This statement from the Turkish presidency was prompted by a report from Haberturk newspaper, which speculated about a potential gathering between Erdogan and Assad in Moscow in the coming days, purportedly at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

