New Convoy of US Military Reinforcements Enters Eastern Syria

A convoy of 75 vehicles reportedly entered from the Waleed crossing and is en route to the American base in Kharab al-Jir, according to pro-government Athr Press

US forces have deployed military and logistical reinforcements into Syrian territory, originating from Iraq and passing through the al-Waleed crossing in the countryside of al-Yarubiya, northeast of Hasakeh. According to a source reported by Athr Press, a convoy of 75 vehicles, including refrigerators, tankers carrying wooden boxes, and tightly covered trucks, entered from the illegal Waleed crossing and is en route to the American base in Kharab al-Jir.

The convoy is anticipated to gather at Kharab al-Jir airport in the countryside of Yarubiya, with a portion of it expected to proceeed to US bases and centers situated in eastern Syria, notably in the Tal Baydar area northwest of Hasakeh and the Shaddadi base in the southern countryside of Hasakeh.

Simultaneously, a convoy of fuel-loaded tankers has departed from Syrian oil fields toward Iraqi territory via the Mahmoudiya crossing in the countryside of Yarubiya, totaling 63 tankers.

Previously, on February 14, US forces introduced two columns of military and logistical reinforcements to their bases in Hasakeh and Deir ez-Zor, coinciding with the relocation of crude oil tankers to Iraqi territory.

On February 9, another US convoy, comprising 44 vehicles, including covered trucks and tankers loaded with wooden boxes, entered through the Waleed crossing and headed to Kharab al-Jir airport, where a US base is situated.

Furthermore, alongside the military reinforcements, prefabricated concrete blocks were transported from within Iraq to the vicinity of bases in Deir ez-Zor and Shaddadi, particularly for the construction of firewalls surrounding these bases (Shadadi, Omar, and Conoco).

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.