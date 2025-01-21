Al-Sharaa Congratulates Trump on His Inauguration

Ahmad al-Sharaa, the leader of the new Syrian administration, extended congratulations to U.S. President Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

In an official statement, Al-Sharaa said:

“On behalf of the leadership and people of the Syrian Arab Republic, I congratulate Mr. Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.”

Al-Sharaa described Trump’s election as “a testament to the trust the American people have placed in his leadership,” expressing his wishes for the president’s success and the enduring strength and prosperity of the American people.

He added:

“The past decade has brought immense suffering to Syria, where the war has devastated our nation and destabilized the region. We are confident that President Trump is the leader capable of bringing peace to the Middle East and restoring stability to the region.”

Al-Sharaa also expressed his hope for improved relations between Syria and the United States, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and understanding. He stated:

“We are confident that, under this administration, the United States and Syria will seize the opportunity to establish a partnership that reflects the aspirations of both nations.”

Trump Sworn In as President of the United States

Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the first indoor inauguration ceremony in 40 years due to extreme weather conditions in Washington, DC, where temperatures plummeted to minus 11 degrees Fahrenheit.

In his inaugural address, Trump pledged to “save America from years of betrayal and decline,” underscoring the urgency of combating illegal immigration and presenting himself as a divinely chosen national savior for the task.

At 78 years old, Trump took the oath of office to “preserve, protect, and defend the U.S. Constitution” at 12:01 p.m. ET (1701 GMT) inside the Capitol. The ceremony was overseen by Chief Justice John Roberts. Vice President J.D. Vance was sworn in moments earlier.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.