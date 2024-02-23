Regime Continues Arrests and Torture Despite International Justice Decision

The Syrian Network for Human Rights reports that the regime continues in detaining, torturing, and killing citizens.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has reported that despite the International Court of Justice’s decision three months ago, the Assad regime persists in detaining, torturing, and killing citizens.

In its recent report, issued on Thursday, the network highlighted that despite the court’s directive for the Assad regime to implement effective measures to prevent torture, there has been no discernible change. The regime has failed to revoke laws sanctioning torture and impunity, and there is no evidence of cessation of torture; in fact, incidents of torture leading to death persist.

Since the court’s ruling on November 16, 2023, until Wednesday, the network has documented 246 cases of arbitrary arrest, including 6 children and 17 women, within regime prisons. Out of these cases, 29 individuals have been released, while 217 have been subjected to enforced disappearances.

Moreover, the network has recorded the deaths of at least 16 individuals due to torture within regime detention facilities. Additionally, it has noted at least seven cases of individuals who disappeared and were later registered as deceased in civil registry departments, including the prominent poet and activist Nasser Bunduq, who vanished in regime detention centers in February 17, 2014.

The regime has provided no explanation for the cause of death, has withheld the bodies from families, and has not publicly acknowledged the deaths.

The network emphasizes that there is no evidence to suggest that the Syrian regime has ceased its torture practices or taken any measures in response to the International Court of Justice’s interim decision.

The International Court of Justice has urged the Assad regime to take immediate steps to prevent torture as part of “emergency measures,” following a lawsuit filed by Canada and the Netherlands accusing the regime of torture against Syrians.

