Ukraine Publishes Lists of Syrians Recruited by Russia

Ukrainian intelligence disclosed on Monday that Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah are training Russian pilots in the utilization of Iranian drones.

The Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released lists on Wednesday, purportedly revealing the presence of numerous Syrians within the ranks of the Russian army engaged in combat against Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, these individuals are identified as “Syrian mercenaries recruited by Russia for the war against our country.” The source of the intelligence’s access to these names, totalling 141 individuals, remains undisclosed.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has involved recruitment efforts targeting individuals from various countries, including Syria. Recent reports from the Suwayda 24 network showcased videos allegedly depicting young Syrians and Arabs being recruited by Russia, shown receiving military uniforms before being deployed to the Ukrainian border.

Upon arrival in Russia, these recruits reportedly receive Russian passports. Ukrainian military intelligence has exposed Russia’s recruitment of Syrians for combat operations against Ukraine, asserting that training for Syrian youths is being conducted on Syrian soil, particularly near Aleppo and Kuweires airport.

The initial group of approximately 1,000 individuals is currently undergoing training, focusing on urban combat operations. Upon completing their training, these Syrian mercenaries are said to be transferred to the Hmeimim air base, then into the Russian Federation, where they are issued Russian passports and enlisted into the Russian army.

Additionally, Ukrainian intelligence disclosed on Monday that Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah are training Russian pilots in the utilization of Iranian drones within Syria. These drills reportedly take place at the Shayrat military airport in Homs’ southeastern countryside, according to intelligence reports.

Multiple Western and local sources have confirmed an uptick in the presence of Syrian fighters associated with the Assad regime, particularly those affiliated with the Fifth Corps and other militias backed by Russian support, since the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.