Kurdish Official Warns Iranian Militias in Syria: We Will Respond Strongly

"If these attacks persist, our forces will respond with the utmost vigour," Saleh Muslim said, according to al-Souria Net.

Saleh Muslim, co-chair of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), has issued a warning regarding the ongoing attacks perpetrated by Iranian militias against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Syria.

In an interview with Al-Monitor on Wednesday, Muslim emphasized that “Syrian Kurdish forces will retaliate against any further aggression from Iranian-backed Shiite militias.”

“If these attacks persist, our forces will respond with the utmost vigour,” he asserted.

Musallam pointed out that the primary objective of the Iranian militias is to undermine the partnership between the SDF and the United States.

Last Monday, six members of the SDF were killed in shelling conducted by pro-Iranian militias at the al-Omar field base in the Deir-ez-Zor governorate countryside.

The SDF issued an official statement, attributing the attack to a suicide plane originating from areas controlled by the Syrian regime’s mercenaries.

“While we unequivocally denounce this act of terrorism, we affirm our right to mount a fitting military counteraction against the perpetrators,” the statement declared.

Although such shelling incidents are not unprecedented, this marks the first time that SDF members have been killed by pro-Iranian militias.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.