Abdollahian to Arrive in Damascus Next Week

According to reports from press sources, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to visit the capital Damascus next week as part of a tour that will also include stops in Syria and Lebanon.

The Syrian newspaper Al-Watan has stated that Amir Abdollahian will arrive in Damascus early next week for a visit during which he will hold meetings with senior Syrian officials. Discussions are expected to primarily focus on regional developments and recent Israeli attacks on Syria, according to sources cited by Al-Watan.

Additionally, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar has reported that Amir Abdollahian is set to visit the Lebanese capital Beirut next week as well.

This trip by Amir Abdollahian to Syria and Lebanon occurs amidst several significant regional developments, particularly in Syria, and coincides with the fifth trip to the Middle East by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

It’s noteworthy that the Iranian foreign minister’s last visit to Syria took place in October, during which he held discussions with President Bashar al-Assad concerning developments in Palestine.

