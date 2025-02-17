Sharaa’s Domestic Tours: Rebuilding Legitimacy in a Fractured Syria

As Ahmad al-Sharaa, head of Syria’s transitional administration, embarked on a series of high-profile visits across the country, his movements underscored a critical political and strategic manoeuvre. These visits, spanning Idlib, Aleppo, Afrin, Latakia, and Tartous, were not just ceremonial but aimed at reassuring the population, consolidating power, and addressing key security and economic concerns. At a time when Syria is grappling with instability, financial collapse, and international pressure, Sharaa’s physical presence in these regions carried strong political messages, signaling his administration’s intent to establish control, engage with diverse communities, and redefine governance in the post-Assad era.

Idlib: The Symbol of Victory and Resistance

Sharaa’s first domestic stop was Idlib, a province that holds deep symbolic importance for both his administration and the broader revolutionary movement. Idlib was the stronghold of opposition forces, the base from which the final battle to overthrow Bashar al-Assad was launched, and the refuge for millions of displaced Syrians.

By walking through Idlib’s streets and visiting displacement camps, Sharaa aimed to acknowledge the sacrifices made by the people of Idlib and reinforce the notion that this city, long marginalized under Assad, will be at the heart of Syria’s political transition. In his exchanges with civilians, activists, and community leaders, he emphasized the government’s commitment to repatriating displaced persons and ensuring that Idlib is no longer treated as an isolated rebel enclave but as an integral part of Syria’s future.

His presence in IDP camps sent a humanitarian message, reassuring displaced families that their concerns were being factored into national priorities. However, the real challenge remains turning these promises into action, especially given the lack of resources and ongoing security risks.

Aleppo: A City in Ruins, a City in Need

From Idlib, Sharaa moved to Aleppo, Syria’s economic and industrial heart, a city that has suffered devastating destruction over the years. Unlike Idlib, where the message was one of revolution and resistance, the visit to Aleppo was centered on economic recovery and stability.

Aleppo remains a test case for Syria’s future—without its factories and markets, the country’s economic revival is unlikely to succeed. Sharaa’s tour of the city signaled an understanding of its strategic importance, as he met with local business leaders, industrialists, and civil society figures to discuss the revitalization of production and trade. The administration, however, faces an enormous challenge in this regard. Public sector salaries remain unpaid, Turkish goods have flooded the market, and many factories remain out of service due to war damage.

His visit reflected a growing awareness that without economic stability, political legitimacy will be difficult to sustain. Yet, addressing Aleppo’s economic woes will require foreign investment, reconstruction aid, and a strategy to revive local production, all of which remain uncertain.

Afrin: Addressing Kurdish Concerns and Power Struggles

Sharaa’s stop in Afrin was perhaps the most politically sensitive. The city has been a flashpoint of ethnic tensions and power struggles, particularly due to violations against Kurdish residents by Turkish-backed militias. Looting, forced displacement, and arbitrary arrests have left Afrin’s population deeply wary of any governing authority.

During his meeting with local dignitaries, Kurdish political figures, and civil society representatives, Sharaa pledged to restore justice, facilitate the return of displaced Kurds, and hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations. The visit signaled an attempt to repair relations with the Kurdish population, particularly as the administration navigates ongoing negotiations with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls much of northeastern Syria.

However, the question remains: Can Sharaa’s administration enforce stability in Afrin when Turkish-backed factions still operate freely? His promises of reconciliation and governance reform in the region will face significant resistance, particularly from groups that profit from the existing lawlessness.

The Syrian Coast: Breaking Old Allegiances and Rebuilding Trust

Perhaps the most unexpected and politically bold aspect of Sharaa’s tour was his visit to Latakia and Tartous, the heartland of the former Assad regime. For decades, these coastal cities were portrayed as bastions of loyalty to the Assad family, where Alawite communities were embedded in the state’s security and military structures. However, economic hardships, military losses, and years of exploitation have eroded blind loyalty, leaving space for new political realignments.

Sharaa’s reception in Latakia and Tartous was surprisingly warm, with thousands gathering to meet him. This directly challenged the long-standing perception that the coastal population would remain permanently tied to the Assad legacy. By engaging with dismissed workers, activists, and local leaders, Sharaa presented himself as a leader for all Syrians, not just those who fought against Assad.

His visit sent three clear messages:

The new administration is not seeking vengeance but inclusion, offering coastal communities a role in post-Assad Syria. The Assad regime’s influence has collapsed, even in its former strongholds, and attempts to revive it would be futile. The state is regaining control, ensuring that Latakia and Tartous are no longer military enclaves but functioning provinces under a unified Syria.

The administration must now translate this momentum into tangible policies, particularly in economic recovery and security reform.

The Larger Implications of Sharaa’s Tour

While Sharaa’s visits were highly choreographed political maneuvers, they serve a critical purpose at this fragile moment in Syria’s transition.

Reaffirming Political Legitimacy: By physically engaging with different regions, Sharaa reinforced his leadership and projected an image of control and stability.

Addressing Security Concerns: His stops in Idlib, Aleppo, and Afrin were designed to signal a new security doctrine, one that seeks to disarm militias, integrate factions, and restore order.

Managing Ethnic and Sectarian Tensions: The visit to Afrin was aimed at rebuilding trust with Kurdish communities, while his presence in Latakia and Tartous broke the myth of permanent sectarian division.

Economic Recovery as a Central Priority: Aleppo, in particular, was chosen to showcase the administration’s commitment to reviving Syria’s economy.

However, these symbolic gestures alone will not be enough. The administration still faces deep financial troubles, an inability to pay salaries, resistance from armed groups, and competing external pressures from Turkey, Israel, and Western powers. The success of Sharaa’s tour will ultimately depend on his ability to turn promises into action—particularly in delivering security, justice, and economic relief to the communities he visited.

Conclusion: A Crucial Moment in Syria’s Transition

Sharaa’s domestic tours were more than a political exercise—they were a declaration of intent. By physically engaging with Syrians across the country, he signaled that his administration is serious about governance, national unity, and post-war recovery. Yet, the road ahead remains fraught with challenges. Syria’s security situation is fragile, the economy is in crisis, and external actors continue to exert pressure on its political direction.

While Sharaa’s presence on the ground has inspired cautious optimism, his administration will be judged not by the strength of his speeches or the symbolism of his visits, but by his ability to deliver real and lasting change.