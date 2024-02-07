Adding About 500 MW to Syrian Electricity Grid

Eng. Omar al-Brijawi stated to Athr Press that the Generation Corporation is currently achieving its peak electricity production.

The General Electricity Generating Corporation (PEEG) has significantly enhanced the country’s electricity output by integrating approximately 500 megawatts into the Syrian grid. This expansion elevates the total capacity of its generating units to 2,300 megawatts, marking a nearly 20% increase compared to the production levels observed in the last quarter of 2023, which fluctuated between 1,800 and 1,900-megawatt hours at its peak.

An additional 500 megawatts: where did it come from?

The Director General of the General Electricity Generating Corporation, Eng. Omar al-Brijawi stated to Athr Press that the Generation Corporation is currently achieving its peak electricity production, with generation volume reaching 2300 megawatts.

Brijawi elaborated, mentioning that the institution’s production improvement is a result of adding between 400-500 megawatts to the network through various implemented measures in the recent period.

Regarding the procedures enabling the institution to introduce new quantities to the network, the director attributed this success to the introduction of new units into service. This achievement is a result of the diligent efforts of technicians and workers aiming to enhance the productivity of several generating units to maintain their nominal capacity. Brijawi explained that extending the operating hours of each unit may lead to a reduction in its nominal capacity, sometimes by as much as 40% during prolonged operation periods.

He further emphasized that all reforms were accomplished with national expertise despite challenging economic conditions. The institution’s work remains continuous, targeting any unit for necessary maintenance to achieve better productivity, irrespective of its scale.

