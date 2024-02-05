Turkish Foreign Minister: Syrian Regime Can’t Make its Own Decisions

Fidan highlighted the divergent strategic priorities among Russia, Iran, and Syria, despite their collaborative efforts.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has made critical remarks about the Syrian regime following the breakdown of normalization talks between Damascus and Ankara. Fidan asserted that the Syrian regime lacks independent decision-making, relying on external support from partners such as Russia and Iran. He identified this dependence as a hindrance to successful negotiations with Turkey.

During a televised interview on the Turkish channel Al-Khabar, Fidan highlighted the divergent strategic priorities among Russia, Iran, and Syria, despite their collaborative efforts to support the Syrian regime. He emphasized Turkey’s awareness of these differences, stating that Ankara closely monitors and analyzes the regional dynamics, incorporating this understanding into its decision-making processes.

Fidan expressed optimism about reaching a consensus with Syria on broader issues such as counterterrorism and the liberation of territories from the P.K.K. during diplomatic meetings. However, he criticized the Syrian regime for imposing preconditions on talks, deeming it an ineffective diplomatic approach. Fidan conveyed Turkey’s commitment to keeping the door open for dialogue, emphasizing the importance of understanding each other’s priorities.

Addressing the Syrian regime directly, Fidan cautioned against setting conditions for dialogue, suggesting that it hinders genuine interest in finding solutions. He urged a diplomatic commitment to developing a strategy that comprehends the opposing side’s priorities, positions, and steps.

Fidan underscored Turkey’s desire to prevent terrorism and refugee influx from Syria, expressing support for the Syrian people in achieving stability and peace autonomously. He noted that, so far, the Syrian regime has shown reluctance to negotiate, and when it does, it seems constrained by external factors.

These statements from the Turkish Foreign Minister followed Russia’s announcement of the collapse of Turkish-Syrian normalization, attributing it to the Syrian regime’s insistence on obtaining guarantees for the long-term withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syria.

